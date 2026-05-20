Maharashtra tops PV, CV sales; UP leads 2 and 3-wheeler market in FY26: SIAM

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New Delhi : Maharashtra emerged as the country’s top market for both passenger and commercial vehicles in FY 2025-26, while Uttar Pradesh led sales in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments, according to the latest state and Union Territory-wise vehicle sales data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The data showed that India sold 46.43 lakh passenger vehicles during FY 2025-26, with the western region accounting for the highest share at 15.28 lakh units. Maharashtra retained its dominance in the segment with sales of 5.64 lakh units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

At the other end of the spectrum, smaller north-eastern states and Union Territories continued to record comparatively lower passenger vehicle sales volumes due to lower population density and limited market size, the report indicated.

In the two-wheeler category, total domestic sales stood at 21.71 million units during the fiscal year. The western zone led regional sales with 7.11 million units. Uttar Pradesh emerged as the largest two-wheeler market in the country with 3.18 million units sold, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The strong performance in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra reflects rising rural mobility demand, improving road infrastructure and sustained consumer preference for affordable personal transport.

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Three-wheeler sales touched 8.36 lakh units during FY 2025-26, with the southern zone recording the highest regional sales at 2.57 lakh units. Uttar Pradesh topped the category with nearly 0.99 lakh units sold, followed by Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar.

The continued growth in three-wheeler demand reflects last-mile mobility requirements and expanding urban and semi-urban transport networks.

Commercial vehicle sales in the country stood at 10.80 lakh units during the fiscal year. The western region once again led the segment with sales of 3.98 lakh units. Maharashtra recorded the highest commercial vehicle sales at 1.61 lakh units, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

The SIAM data indicates that western and southern states continued to dominate India’s automobile market across most categories, supported by stronger industrial activity, better infrastructure and higher urbanisation levels.

The data also points to sustained demand momentum in large consumption-driven states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka, suggesting a stable outlook for domestic automobile sales in the current fiscal year, especially in personal mobility and transport-linked vehicle categories.

(ANI)