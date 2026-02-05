Maharashtra CM Praises ‘Make in India’ as Mahindra Nashik Plant Secures Export Order to Indonesia

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Mahindra Auto on securing its biggest-ever export order of 35,000 Scorpio Pik-ups for Indonesia.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister took to social media to celebrate that this order will be made in Nashik.

Fadnavis said, “Congratulations to @Mahindra_Auto on securing its biggest-ever export order, 35,000 Scorpio Pik-Ups for Indonesia !”

He also added, “Even prouder that this global milestone is Made in Nashik, reinforcing Maharashtra as India’s leading manufacturing hub,” highlighting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday announced that it has secured its biggest-ever export order, involving the supply of 35,000 units of its Scorpio Pik Up vehicles to Indonesia in 2026.

The order marks a significant milestone for the company’s international operations and surpasses Mahindra’s total export volumes achieved in FY25.

In an official statement, the company said, “Mahindra bags its biggest ever export order; 35,000 units of LCVs to be delivered to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, Indonesia in 2026”

The vehicles will be deployed under Indonesia’s Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) Project, a large-scale initiative aimed at strengthening cooperatives and supporting the country’s national food security transformation.

According to the statement, the Scorpio Pik Up vehicles will be used for a state-owned project focused on cooperatives across Indonesia.

These vehicles are expected to play a crucial role in enabling village-level commerce by improving logistics and transportation, thereby supporting the efficient movement of agricultural produce from farms to markets.

Mahindra stated that under this partnership, it will work closely with Agrinas Pangan Nusantara to equip cooperatives, known locally as Koperasi, with robust and reliable vehicles.

The collaboration aims to ensure an effective and seamless flow of fresh supplies from farmers directly to the marketplace, helping bridge the gap between producers and consumers.

The initiative is also expected to enhance rural logistics and enable villages to emerge as independent centres of economic growth.

The company further said that the Scorpio Pik Up vehicles will be manufactured at its Nashik plant.

The Scorpio Pik Ups supplied under this order are tailored to meet the specific requirements of Koperasi operations, ranging from navigating rough rural roads to accessing farm tracks.

Mahindra added that the vehicles will strengthen the Koperasi ecosystem by supporting first-mile aggregation, which involves transporting produce from farms to cooperatives. In addition, they will facilitate intra-village logistics, ensuring the efficient movement of goods within the cooperative network.

