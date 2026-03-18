Mafatlal Industries Bags ₹114 Crore Order to Set Up 500 Robotic Labs in Odisha Schools

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Mafatlal Industries Limited just landed a big win—a ₹114 crore order from the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC). The state’s School and Mass Education Department is supporting this initiative, aiming to set up and maintain robotic labs in secondary schools all over Odisha.

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They’re rolling out 500 robotic labs across 16 districts. The objective? Give students real, hands-on exposure to robotics and advanced technology, boosting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning in a way that feels less textbook and more real life. The entire matter will develop over five years. During that time, Mafatlal will handle everything from installing the equipment to making sure the tech keeps running smoothly.

News of the deal sent Mafatlal’s stock soaring, reflecting positive investor sentiment towards the company’s diversification beyond its traditional textile roots. Lately, Mafatlal’s been leaning into ed-tech and future skills, teaming up with different organizations to build up digital infrastructure and offer training solutions.