Luminous Power Tech to Set Up Solar & ESS Manufacturing Hubs in Odisha

Advertisement

At a major government event in Khordha, in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi , Luminous Power Technologies laid out its vision to build two major manufacturing hubs, tapping into Odisha’s business-friendly policies and its growing reputation as a hotspot for renewable energy and industrial growth.

The main highlight here is the new integrated solar cell manufacturing plant coming up in Gopalpur. This facility is set to reinforce the local solar supply chain by making key parts like ingots, wafers, and solar cells. With this project, Luminous puts itself alongside industry giants like Tata Power Group, giving a boost to upstream solar manufacturing in the region. At the same time, they’re building a cutting-edge energy storage and manufacturing plant in Angul, focusing on modern Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and advanced tech.

Advertisement

The company is also stepping up its market footprint in Eastern India, rolling out a full range of solar solutions for homes, businesses, and industry. Right now, they’re offering high-efficiency TOPCon bifacial solar panels, powerful inverters, and long-life batteries, all connected through their smart Connect X app. These solutions cover everything from on-grid and off-grid setups to hybrid systems, showing Luminous’ commitment to reliability and digital innovation.

Speaking on the region’s importance, Vivek Abrol, CEO and MD of Luminous Power Technologies, made it clear that Odisha is more than just a manufacturing hub—it’s the gateway to India’s wider clean energy push. He pointed out that supportive policies and rising investments are locking in Odisha’s role on the national stage. For Luminous, these projects aren’t just short-term moves; they’re a serious investment in building infrastructure and speeding up India’s clean energy future.