L&T GeoStructure Wins Contracts Worth Up to ₹2,500 Crore Across Odisha, Bihar, UP & Mumbai

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L&T GeoStructure, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, landed a series of infrastructure contracts in India worth anywhere from ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore. These deals cut across some critical sectors—from major steel plant projects to inland waterway logistics and high-end maritime tourism infrastructure.

At the top of the list is their largest piling contract to date, awarded by JSW Utkal Steel Ltd for a massive 10 MTPA integrated steel plant in Paradeep, Odisha. This project covers nine major work packages and includes key structures like the blast furnace, hot strip mill, and steel melting shop. To meet some tough deadlines, L&T GeoStructure will handle about 30 lakh running metres of piling.

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At the same time, they’re ramping up India’s inland shipping network with two contracts from the Inland Waterways Authority of India. Both are EPC orders to build modern Ship Repair Facilities at Patna, Bihar and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. These new sites, set along National Waterway-1 on the Ganga, will get state-of-the-art ship lift and transfer setups, including an impressive 800-tonne boat hoist, designed to strengthen India’s inland water transport.

On another front, L&T GeoStructure is moving into luxury maritime tourism, landing a contract from Mumbai Port Authority to build India’s first yacht marina at Mumbai Harbour. This marine project comes with a detailed design—an approach trestle, a piled breakwater, service platforms, concrete pontoons, and gangways—all to make yacht operations efficient and secure. The company says this groundbreaking development will help put Mumbai on the map as a global hub for maritime tourism, supporting India’s blue economy goals.