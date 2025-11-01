LPG cylinders price reduced by Rs. 5, new rates effective from today

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs. 5, with the revised rates coming into effect from today.

The price cut brings relief to commercial consumers across the country after the latest monthly revision by oil marketing companies.

The new prices will come into effect from today, that is, November 1.

According to reports, the cost of 19 kg gas cylinders have become cheaper in different parts of the country. The retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi shall be Rs. 1590.50.

The Indian Oil Corporation website says that the previous price of 19 Kg commercial LPG gas was Rs. 1595.50. It states that the price has been lowered by Rs. 5 per 19-kg commercial LPG.

Whereas, there will be no change in the prices of 14.2 KG domestic cylinders.