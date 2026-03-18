LPG continues to remain a concern, crude availability is adequate in India: Government

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New Delhi: India’s crude oil availability continues to be adequate while the LPG situation remains a concern amid the West Asia conflict, the government said on Wednesday.

“Our crude availability is normal, and our refineries are operating at the optimal levels,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the inter-ministerial media briefing.

“LPG issue is still worrisome. There is an improvement in online booking. But it is also true that there are long lines at distributors’,” Sujata Sharma said.

Domestic LPG production has increased by 40 per cent over these days.

No dry outs have been reported at retail outlets, the government reassured, asking people not to rush purchase.

India has sufficient stocks of aviation turbine fuel and there has been no price increase by oil companies, she said.

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Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and rising concerns over energy supply, India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has outlined a series of measures to accelerate the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and expand city gas infrastructure across the country.

As part of the push, the government has encouraged consumers, particularly commercial LPG users in major cities and urban areas, to switch to PNG.

Several city gas distribution (CGD) entities are offering incentives to boost PNG adoption, as authorities seek to reduce dependence on conventional LPG supplies during a period of global uncertainty.

In a communication on Monday, the Centre has requested state governments and Union Territories to expedite approvals and remove procedural bottlenecks for laying CGD pipelines.

Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been activated for certain sectors, including hospitality and restaurants, to ease pressure on LPG supplies.

(ANI)