Louis Vuitton’s founder Bernard Arnault becomes world’s richest person, Surpasses Elon Musk

Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, is no longer the world’s richest persons. He has been dethroned by billionaire Bernard Arnault, who is the chairman and CEO of global luxury goods company LVMH, that is the parent company of brands like Louis Vuitton.

Forbes magazine has reported that Arnault and his family’s net worth has reached $207.8 billion after gaining $23.6 billion in a single day on Friday. Meanwhile, Tesla CEO’s the net worth is at $204.5 billion. That means Arnault overtook Musk by $3.3 billion to become the richest person in the world.

The market cap of LVMH reached $388.8 billion on Friday, compared to Tesla’s $586.14 billion market cap.

Top 10 richest person in the world

According to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, the top 10 richest people in the world are-

• Bernard Arnault & Family ($207.6 billion)

• Elon Musk ($204.7 billion)

• Jeff Bezos ($181.3 billion)

• Larry Ellison ($142.2 billion)

• Mark Zuckerberg (139.1 billion)

• Warren Buffett ($127.2 billion)

• Larry Page ($127.1 billion)

• Bill Gates ($122.9 billion)

• Sergey Brin ($121.7 billion)

• Steve Ballmer (118.8 billion).

India’s Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani ranks 11th in the World’s Richest Persons list, with a net worth of $104.4 billion. Whereas Gautam Adani is at 16th spot, having a net worth of $75.7 billion.