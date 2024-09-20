Long queues witnessed in malls as iPhone 16 goes on sale from today: WATCH

Bhubaneswar: Long queues have been witnessed in malls as iPhone 16 went on sale from today, watch viral visual here. The sale of Apple’s iPhone16 series has started in India. It includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to reports, iPhone16 Pro Max is about Rs. 44,000 more expensive in India than in America. However, compared to other countries, iPhone are still difficult to afford for Indian customers. Though, the models of the iPhone16 series are being assembled in India, the price remains exorbitant.

At the same time, there is a difference of about Rs. 13,000 in the iPhone16 base model. In India, the starting price of iPhone16 is Rs. 79,900 and the price of Pro Max is Rs. 1,44,900. Whereas in America, the same iPhone16 model is available for 799 dollars that is around Rs. 67,100 and Pro Max is available for 1199 dollars that is around Rs. 1,00,692.

Still the enthusiasm among Indian iPhone fans is huge and almost in all the major cities serpentine queues were witnessed in front of malls since 5 am.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF ONE SUCH PRE SALE COUNTDOWN HERE: