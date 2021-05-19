The lockdown period has been unfavourable for various industrial sectors including the automobile industry. Sales of two-wheelers and passenger cars have declined in comparison to the previous month sales.

In such critical times, the Hero MotoCorp has extended warranty on its two-wheelers for extra 2 months. The company has also extended its free service period by 2 months for its customers.

This roughly means that, customers whose vehicle’s warranty and free service were supposed to end during the lockdown will get additional 2 months, said the company in a statement.

Earlier Yamaha and Honda had announced to similar benefits for its customers.

Yamaha had announced to extend free service and warranty on its two-wheelers till June 30.

On the other hand, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had announced to extend free service and warranty for its customers till July 31.

Hero MotoCorp is currently working on the manufacturing of electric vehicle in India. According to reports, it is expected that the company has made a tie-up with Taiwan-based company ‘Gogoro’ for this project.