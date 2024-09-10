List of Airtel prepaid plans with one monthly validity

Bharti Airtel offers an wide array of prepaid plans for its users. Among them are three prepaid plans with one month validity, they are Rs 379, Rs 429, and Rs 609. Airtel launched these plans after TRAi introduced regulations to Telcos to include plans that have exactly one month validity.

These plan has the same period of validity as the month. If you are looking to buy a monthly recharge plan then look at these plans.

Bharti Airtel One Month Validity Prepaid Plans



Airtel Rs 379 prepaid plan

The Rs 379 prepaid plan by Bharti Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of daily data. In addition, the plan also includes the unlimited 5G data service along with Airtel Xstream Play, and Wynk Music with this plan.

Airtel Rs 429 prepaid plan

The Rs 429 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of daily data. Like the Rs 379 plan, this plan also includes an unlimited 5G data benefit. The other benefits users get are Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle and Wynk Music with the Airtel Thanks.

Airtel Rs 609 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 609 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS in total. It does not offer daily data rather you get a lump-sum 60GB of data and access to Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Wynk Music.

All of these prepaid plans come with a monthly validity. You can recharge with these prepaid plans PAN India and all of them come with unlimited 5G for users. If you want OTT benefits, then the Rs 379 and Rs 429 prepaid plans are better options. If you want lumpsum data, then the Rs 609 prepaid plan makes more sense. One thing to note is that users don’t get much SMS benefits with tthe Rs 609 plan.