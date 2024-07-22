List of Airtel Prepaid Plans with no daily data limits and their benefits

Bharti Airtel recently rejigged the whole prepaid plan list following a tariff hike. The price and benefits of many prepaid plans were changed following the price hike. In this article we will discuss about the three prepaid plans of the telcos that are currently offering no daily limits on data usage after the tariff hike.

These plans are helpful to those who consumes a significant amount of data daily. Out of the three plans, two of these plans come with a 30-day validity and one with a 1-month validity. Let’s know what Airtel offers to its prepaid users in this segment post 2024 tariff revision.

Airtel Rs 355 Plan

The Rs 355 of Airtel offers truly unlimited data with out any daily data limit. The entry-level plan offers 25GB of bulk data along with unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a service validity period of 30 days.That means you need to pay only around Rs 12 per day.

Upon the exhaust of data quota, the user will be charged at 50p per MB. The additional benefits offered with the plan are Airtel Rewards, such as Apollo 24|7 Circle for 3 months at no cost, free Hello Tunes on Wynk, and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 589 Plan

The Airtel Rs 589 truly unlimited plan has a validity of 30 days and offers a total of 50GB of data. Data usage beyond the quota will be charged at 50p per MB. It also offers unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

This plan also comes with Airtel Rewards, such as Apollo 24|7 Circle for 3 months at no cost, free Hello Tunes on Wynk, and Wynk Music. The plan is effectively priced at around Rs 20 per day.

Airtel Rs 609 Plan

The last prepaid plan in the list is the Rs 609 by Airte. It has a validity of 1 month, which means its is priced at an effective rate of around Rs 20 per day. the truly unlimited plan offers 60GB of high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS.

After the 60Gb data is used, users will be charged at 50p per MB. Airtel Rewards include Apollo 24|7 Circle for 3 months at no cost, free Hello Tunes on Wynk, and Wynk Music.

It is noteworthy to mention that Airtel does not offer a complimentary unlimited 5G data benefit with any of the above plans.

Also Read: Airtel users get free Wi-Fi router, installation for a broadband connection