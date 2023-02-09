Linking Voter ID and Aadhaar is not manadatory, PIB fact checks misinformation

Aadhaar Card is perhaps the most important document that is offered by the Government of India to its citizens. The Aadhaar Card is linked with many other documents like PAN card or Voter ID for the authentication of an individual. However, not many of us know that linking Voter ID and Aadhaar card is not mandatory.

The Twitter handle of PIB (Press Information Bureau), which is the government’s fact-checking arm, has conducted a fact check on various fake messages which asked users to link Voter ID with Aadhaar card. The PIB fact Check Twitter handle tweeted “It is being claimed that as per the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, it is now” to link Voter ID & Aadhaar. This claim is fake.”

“It is voluntary to link an Aadhaar card with a Voter ID card,” it added. It is advisable not to trust any website and click on its link to attach Aadhaar card with Voter ID.

Election Commission of India in its notification No. 23/Inst./2022-ERS dated on 4 July, 2022 has mentioned that every person whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number. Furthermore, amendment in Section 23 has clearly mentioned that the purpose of collection of Aadhaar from existing electors is to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in electoral roll and to identify registration of name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.