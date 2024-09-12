Licence for new eyedrop PresVu suspended by Drug Controller General of India, know why

New Delhi: The licence for the new eyedrop PresVu has been suspended by Drug Controller General of India for overclaiming said reports. The Drug Controller General of India has said that general public is being misled by Entod Pharmaceuticals.

It is worth mentioning here that we had carried an article regarding the miraculous effects of the new eyedrop PresVu on September 5. This is in continuation to that. Entod Pharmaceuticals a Mumbai-based company had introduced PresVu in the Indian markets. The drop contains Pilocarpine a drug that treats presbyopia. This medicine treats presbyopia by reducing the size of the pupils that helps in correcting near vision, the company claimed.

Further the CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals had claimed in a recent interview that, a single drop of PresVu starts working within 15 minutes and works for six hours. However if a second drop is administered within three to six hours, the effect can be extended.

After a long deliberation of more than two years, India had allowed the use of this drop. However now, the Drug Controller General of India has suspended eyedrop PresVu for overclaiming.