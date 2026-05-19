Lemon Tree Hotels Expands Odisha Footprint: Signs Third Bhubaneswar Property

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Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, one of India’s top hospitality brands, recently announced they’re signing a license agreement for a new hotel—Lemon Tree Hotel at Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The news came out through Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, will run and manage the place. This property will be Lemon Tree’s third hotel in Bhubaneswar.

The signing of this new property comes immediately after the launch of Lemon Tree’s second operational hotel in the city (located in Bharatpur), underscoring the brand’s aggressive expansion velocity. It shows Lemon Tree’s dedication to Odisha and their strong faith in the region’s booming hospitality market. By focusing on busy urban areas, they’re sticking with their asset-light model, making branded hotels more accessible to all sorts of travelers.

As for the hotel itself, it’s a midscale property with 50 rooms, all set up for both comfort and style. Business or leisure, guests can expect plenty of amenities—an all-day multi-cuisine restaurant, banquet and meeting spaces, a swimming pool, a spa, and a gym that’s got everything you need.

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The new Lemon Tree Hotel in Satya Nagar is right in the city, built to catch year-round demand. It’s about 5.4 kilometers from Biju Patnaik International Airport and 3.2 kilometers from the Bhubaneswar Railway Station. So whether you’re here for work, healthcare, education, or culture, you’ll find travel connections easy and convenient.

On the company’s growth, Vishvapreet Cheema, President of Lemon Tree Hotels, stressed Bhubaneswar’s rising status as a key hospitality spot, thanks to new infrastructure and steady travel demand. He said that leaping into this new agreement just after opening the last hotel really shows their belief in Bhubaneswar’s future and matches Lemon Tree’s strategy of expanding in high-growth urban markets.

With this fresh project, Lemon Tree cements its spot as a powerhouse in India’s mid-priced hotel sector. The group already runs over 130 hotels in more than 80 cities in India and abroad—including Dubai, Bhutan, and Nepal—and they’ve got another 130-plus hotels in the pipeline, covering everything from upper-upscale to midscale segments.