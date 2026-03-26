Lamborghini postpones launch of first EV past 2030

Advertisement

Lamborghini’s brand chief Stephan Winkelmann have reportedly revealed that the brand’s first fully electric model will not arrive till 2030. The CEO had earlier stated that the demand for the luxury high-performance electric cars is very low, almost negligible. So, the brand has postponed the launch if it’s first-ever EV past 2030.

Earlier, the company was reportedly planning to launch the Lanzador EV before the end of this decade.

Why is Lamborghini’s EV delayed?

Advertisement

The main reason behind the delay in launch is the weak customer demand. Moreover, Winkelmann revealed that the price of the replacing the internal combustion engine with a fleet-wide electrification is very expensive and the rejection rate of EVs has recently risen.

Other than Lamborghini, several other luxury automakers including Porsche and Rolls-Royce have also delayed the launch of their EVs.

pushing back plans on adopting fleet-wide electrification by entirely omitting the internal combustion engine. “We discovered that the rejection rate of full-electric cars is increasing, and this is something which is going to affect the sales of a full-electric car from Lamborghini,” Winkelmann told Autocar UK.

Also Read: Tata Motors to impose price hike from April 2026