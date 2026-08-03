KTM 390 Adventure S & R Prices Increased by Rs 8,000

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KTM India has increased the prices of the 390 Adventure S and R models in India. Both motorcycles have gotten pricier by approximately Rs. 8,000. While the top-end S model costs Rs. 4.05 lakh, the more off-road-centric R model of the bike is pegged at Rs. 3.86 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). Besides the revised prices, both motorcycles remain unchanged in all other aspects.

The S trim of the bike is more of an all-rounder with 21-17-inch tubeless spoke wheels with a more accessible seat height of 830mm. That’s courtesy of less suspension travel with different spring rates and damping characteristics. The R variant is a hardcore off-roader and offers a staggering suspension travel of 230mm at both ends, and that brings in a compromise of a towering 880mm of saddle height. The suspension tuning of this bike is also a bit firmer and is meant to handle more abuse off-road.

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Both bikes are powered by a common 398.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 45.3bhp and 39Nm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox along with a quick shifter and a slipper clutch. In typical KTM fashion, these bikes are loaded with electronic aids and the list comprises cruise control, switchable cornering traction control, cornering ABS, off-road ABS, and three riding modes: Street, Rain, and Off-road. All the data is displayed on a new five-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity.