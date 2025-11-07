Know the gold price in Bhubaneswar today, check list of rates in major cities across India

Bhubaneswar: Before buying jewelry, check the gold price in the city of temples. Today, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,22,020 in the Indian market. Similarly, 22-carat gold has reached Rs 1,11,850.

Price Of Gold In Various Major Cities Across India:

In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,22,020 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,11,850.

In New Delhi, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,22,170 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,12,000.

In Chennai, the major city of South India, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,22,950 while the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,12,700.

In the major city of eastern India that is Kolkata, the price is Rs 1,22,020 and Rs 1,11,850 respectively.

On the other hand, the price of silver is Rs 1,52,500 per kg.

Here is how to know the purity of gold:

If you want to check the purity of gold, then you can check it on the ‘BIS Care app’. If the license number, hallmark or registration number of the gold is wrong, you can directly complain to the government.

After filing a complaint, you can also get information about the action taken in this matter.