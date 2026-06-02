Know gold price in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, check list of rates in major cities across India

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has remained unchanged for 24 carats and 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On June 02, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,56,370 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,43,350. On Tuesday, the Gold Rate in India was recorded at the same as today.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also remained constant for the second day. It has been recorded as Rs 1,56,220 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,200 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,56,370 1,43,350 Mumbai 1,56,220 1,43,200 Chennai 1,58,180 1,45,000 Kolkata 1,56,220 1,43,200 Hyderabad 1,56,220 1,43,200 Bangalore 1,56,220 1,43,200 Bhubaneswar 1,56,220 1,43,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On June 02, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,90,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,80,000 on Tuesday.