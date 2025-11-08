Know Gold price for 24 carat and 22 carat in India today

Bhubaneswar: The Gold price in India remains the same in the last 24 hours. Today the price of gold is at Rs 1,22,020 in the Indian market. Similarly, 22-carat gold has reached Rs 1,11,850, respectively.

However in the capital city of Bhubaneswar, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,22,020 per 10 grams, while the price of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 1,11,850.

On Friday, the gold price is recorded at Rs 1,22,020 for 24 carat per 10 gram and 22 carat gold rate is at Rs 1,11,850 per 10 gram, respectively.

Price Of Gold In Various Major Cities Across India:

In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,22,020 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,11,850.

In New Delhi, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,22,170 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,12,000.

In Chennai, the major city of South India, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,23,280 while the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,13,000.

In the major city of eastern India that is Kolkata, the price is Rs 1,22,020 and Rs 1,11,850 respectively.

Silver price in India

The price of silver in India today is Rs. 152.50 per gram and Rs. 1,52,500 per kilogram. The silver rate in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 1,65,000 for 1 kilogram today.