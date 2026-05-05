Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names niece Claire Mazumdar as successor of Biocon

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New Delhi: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has reportedly named her niece Claire Mazumdar as her successor to lead Biocon.

The reported successor of Biocon, Claire Mazumdar is currently leading a biotech firm called Bicara Therapeutics that was incubated by Biocon. She has built experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space and is seen as part of the company’s next generation of leadership.

The transition is not expected to happen immediately. Mazumdar-Shaw will continue to lead Biocon for now, while Claire gradually takes on a bigger role within the company. The company will be handed over smoothly without affecting business operations.

Biocon is in operation to bring changes in its business structure. The company has been focusing more on biosimilars, which form a key part of its revenue. It has also been working on reducing debt to strengthen its financial position.

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At the same time, leadership changes are taking place across different verticals within the company. These steps are aimed at preparing Biocon for long-term growth and improving its position in the global biotech market.

As per reports, other roles will also be seen having changes, Shreehas Tambe is now leading Biocon Biologics, while Siddharth Mittal will take charge of Syngene International from July.

This plan of succession has reportedly brought more clarity on the company’s future leadership as it continues to expand its presence in advanced biotechnology and research.