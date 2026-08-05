Kia Sorento to launch in India on September 4

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Kia Sorento is all set to launch in India on September 4, 2026. The pre-bookings for the Sorento are already underway in the country. Kia has placed it above the Seltos as a flagship ICE SUV. The three-row SUV will be the company’s first hybrid model for the Indian market.

Powertrains

It will likely arrive in the Indian market as a locally assembled model.

The India-spec model will likely be available in both hybrid and diesel powertrains in India. The engine options on offer might include a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol hybrid setup developing 238hp and 380Nm and a 2.2-litre diesel engine outputting 202hp and 441Nm. Both the hybrid and diesel powertrains will likely be offered with automatic transmissions.

Exterior features

The Sorento sports vertically oriented LED headlamps and tail-lamps, T-shaped amber-coloured DRLs, a wide ‘Tiger Nose’ grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, mildly flared wheel arches, and muscular bumpers.

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In terms of dimensions, the global-spec Sorento measures 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,700mm in height. The global-spec version has a wheelbase of 2,815mm. However, we are not sure if the India-spec model will arrive with these measurements.

Interior features

Inside, the India-spec Sorento is likely to feature 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. It might have a boot space of 179 litres with all three rows up, extendable to a cavernous 1,996 litres. The Global-spec sorento features a premium-looking dashboard that houses dual 12.3-inch displays, a four-spoke steering wheel with an offset Kia logo, large vertical AC vents on both extremities, a touch-capacitive panel on the centre console, and a rotary drive selector.

In addition to these features, the upcoming India-spec Sorento might also pack creature comforts like ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a heads-up display, an electronic parking brake, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, and more.

Expected Price

The Kia Sorento is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sorento will likely compete against the Volkswagen Tayron, MG Majestor, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and Jeep Meridian.

Also Read: Kia Sorento teaser released, Pre-bookings open