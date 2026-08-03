Kia Sorento teaser released, Pre-bookings open

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Kia has released the official teaser of its’s first hybrid SUV – the all-new Sorento ahead of its debut in the Indian market. The company has also commenced the pre-bookings for the hybrid SUV. Customers can now pre-book the all-new Sorento for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 through authorised Kia dealerships or via Kia India’s official website.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the hybrid SUV’s exterior design and signature lighting elements. The SUV features a tall silhouette with a pronounced shoulder line, while the front fascia gets a distinctive two-tier LED lighting setup

Mechanically, the Sorento is likely to be powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor in its strong hybrid guise. The company might also offer a diesel-powered Sorento as well. It might also be available with all-wheel-drive system.

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Kia Sorento has been on sale in the global markets since 2002. It has already crossed 4.8 million unit sales across 132 countries. It is currently in its fourth generation and has consistently remained among Kia’s three best-selling models worldwide. The SUV has also received multiple international safety and quality accolades over the years.

The company will released more details, including specifications, variant lineup, and pricing, will be announced closer to the launch.