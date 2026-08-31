Kia Sorento SUVs starts arriving at dealerships across India ahead of launch on Sep 4

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Kia Sorento SUV is set to be launched in India on September 4. Ahead of official launch, the SUV have started arriving at dealerships across India.

A recent social media video shows the Diesel DCT variant of the upcoming SUV in full detail at a dealership.

The Kia Sorento Diesel DCT variant is a 7-seater version with a 60:40 split bench seat in the second row. It sports dedicated AC vents and manually retractable sunshades for the rear passengers.

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Even third-row passengers get AC vents, cup holders, and a USB Type-C charging port. The seats can be folded by pulling the straps, whereas the second row can be folded electrically. The SUV also gets a powered tailgate.

This particular variant features light-coloured upholstery and a two-tone steering wheel. It has dual screens, a rotary drive mode selector with aluminium pedals, ventilated front seats, and a Bose sound system.

In India, the Sorento will be offered with diesel and hybrid powertrains, with the latter getting an all-wheel-drive option. The SUV will be launched on September 4.