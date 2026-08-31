Kia Sorento SUVs starts arriving at dealerships across India ahead of launch on Sep 4
Kia Sorento SUV is set to be launched in India on September 4. Ahead of official launch, the SUV have started arriving at dealerships across India.
Kia Sorento SUV is set to be launched in India on September 4. Ahead of official launch, the SUV have started arriving at dealerships across India.
A recent social media video shows the Diesel DCT variant of the upcoming SUV in full detail at a dealership.
The Kia Sorento Diesel DCT variant is a 7-seater version with a 60:40 split bench seat in the second row. It sports dedicated AC vents and manually retractable sunshades for the rear passengers.
Even third-row passengers get AC vents, cup holders, and a USB Type-C charging port. The seats can be folded by pulling the straps, whereas the second row can be folded electrically. The SUV also gets a powered tailgate.
This particular variant features light-coloured upholstery and a two-tone steering wheel. It has dual screens, a rotary drive mode selector with aluminium pedals, ventilated front seats, and a Bose sound system.
In India, the Sorento will be offered with diesel and hybrid powertrains, with the latter getting an all-wheel-drive option. The SUV will be launched on September 4.