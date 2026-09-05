Kia Sorento SUV launched in India at Rs. 27.99 Lakh

Advertisement

The new Kia Sorento has launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 27.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the latest seven-seat SUV offering of the South Korean automaker. It sit above Seltos in the Indian market. It competes against models like Toyota Fortuner, MG Hector Tomahawk, Toyota Innova Hycross, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tayron.

The seven-seater SUV measures 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,785mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,815mm wheelbase (claimed to be the longest and widest in its segment).

The Kia Sorento features a boxy design with an upright stance with vertically oriented headlamps and vertically stacked LED DRLs. It also sports a tiger-nose grille. At the rear, it sports vertically oriented tail lamps and a spoiler that houses a hidden wiper.

Alongside the standard range, Kia is also offering a Black Line Edition with a more blacked-out treatment.

The brand is offering 8 paint scheme options for the SUV, with the option of an all-black version.

Inside, the Sorento features a 10-way powered driver’s seat with lumbar support, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, a curved dual-screen setup that includes 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, backed by a head-up display.

Advertisement

The company offers two interior theme options on the SUV.

The second row gets ventilated captain seats with slide and recline functionality, and the third row can be folded remotely, with a powered tailgate that includes anti-pinch protection and adjustable opening height.

The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. Safety features include 10 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera and a digital inner rearview mirror.

Powertrain options

Powertrain options include a strong-hybrid setup built around a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 177bhp and 265Nm, paired with a 64bhp electric motor. For buyers who prefer diesel, there’s a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Both powertrains come with a choice of three drive and terrain modes.

Also Read: Maruti Baleno Facelift to be launched in India today