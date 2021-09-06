Kia hikes the price of these popular models of its line-up in India from September 2021

Leading automaker Kia has hiked the prices of its cars In India. The vehicles which will receive a price hike are Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet. The Kia Carnival is however not included in the list. Almost all the variant of the Sonnet and Seltos get a price hike up to Rs 20,000.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonnet which is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 13.35 lakh gets either Rs 10,000/ Rs 20,000 discount depending on the variant. The Sonnet is offered in six trims which include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+. The SUV gets a total of 23 variants. The petrol engine variants get a price hike of Rs 10,000. However, the top end model of GTX+ and GTX+ Dual Tone do not get a price hike.

All the diesel variants excluding HTK+ MT variant get a price hike of Rs 20,000. The lone HTK+ MT variant gets a price increase of Rs 10,000.

While the petrol variant is offered in 1 litre or 1.2 litre engines, the diesel variant is offered in a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The maximum torque offered by Kia Sonnet is 250nm while the peak power generated by the engine is 113.42bhp. The ARAI mileage of the SUV is 19 kmpl while the service cost id as low as Rs 3980.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos which starts at a price of Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh is offered in 18 variants. While the base model HTE G is priced at Rs 9.95 lakh, the top spec X-Line AT D is offered at Rs 18.10 lakh.

While the base variant (HTE G) remains unchanged, the petrol models of Seltos get a price hike of Rs 10,000. On the other hand, the Diesel models get a price hike of Rs 20,000. The newly launched X-Line series remain unchanged.

While the petrol variant is offered in 1.4 litre and 1.5 litre, the diesel variant is offered in 1.5 litre.

The Kia Seltos offers a 138.08bhp of maximum power while the peak power offered by the SUV is 242Nm. The average service cost of the SUV is Rs 4628.

Kia recently launched new top-spec variant of the Seltos in the X-Line trim. Kia Seltos X-Line comes in two variant. The Seltos X-Line petrol 7 DCT is priced at Rs 17.79 lakhs (ex-showroom) while the X-Line diesel 6 AT carries a price of Rs 18.1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos X-Line will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Harrier, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and MG Hector.

The Kia Carnival which is the costliest vehicle offered by the company in India is not included in the price hike.