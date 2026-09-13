Kia Carnival Hybrid bookings open ahead of launch in India

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Kia has opened bookings for the Carnival hybrid. Kia unveiled the MPV alongside the Kia Sorent, Carens and Clavis CNG. It is expected to be launched in India next month during the festival season. It will be offered in one fully-loaded Limousine+ trim.

The Carnival Limousine Hybrid, based on the G1.6T HEV 6AT and will be the first time that Kia is offering an alternate powertrain option for the Carnival in India since its launch here six years ago. The hybrid model offers premium comfort, space and convenience, complemented by 18-inch (45.72 cm) crystal cut dual tone aero alloy wheels, active air flaps (AAF) and virtual engine sound system (VESS).

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It also features a smart pure air purifier with AQI Display, height-adjustable seat back tables with wireless charging, monotone ambient lighting and cup holders, and leatherette-wrapped door trims. The 1.6-litre engine produces 178bhp and 265Nm, while the electric motor produces 72bhp and 304Nm. This engine will be offered only with a six-speed AT as part of the package.

The hybrid version of the Carnival opens up the door for a larger buyer base, specifically those looking for a large vehicle with a lot of features but don’t want to invest in the diesel engine that powers the current Carnival MPV. The diesel-powered Carnival sits just shy of Rs. 60 lakh, and we expect this one to be closer to Rs. 56 lakh (ex-showroom).