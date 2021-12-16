Kia Carens unveiled in India, Check details about the engine, specification and other details

South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia has unveiled its latest car-Kia Carens for the global market today. The Kia Carens will be the fourth car that will be introduced by the company in India. In India Kia had launched Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. Kia however doesn’t categorise the Kia Carens as an SUV or an MPV. It will be rather a blend of SUV and MPV and will have three seats. Buyers will get an option of 6 or 7 seater variants.

In terms of specifications, the Kia Carens will be as big as the Toyota Innova or the Alcazar. In terms of dimensions, the Kia Carens will be 4540mm in length, 1800mm in width and 1700mm in height. The wheelbase of the car is 2780mm, which is the longest in the segment.

The design of the Kia Carens seems to be similar to that of Kia Seltos. However, it is significantly longer than the Kia Sletos. The split headlamp is a head-turner while the large wheel arches, liberal touches of chrome and LED lights, add to the beauty of the car.

When it comes to the engine, the Kia Carens gets an option for three variants. The petrol engine is available in two variants while the diesel engine is available in a single variant. The petrol engine is offered in 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a 1.4-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine variants. On the other hand, the diesel engine is offered as a 1.5-litre unit.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is powered by 1497cc engine that offers 115hp of power and 144Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a 6-speed Manual transmission. The 1.4-litre turbocharged unit is powered by a 1353cc engine that offers 140hp power and a torque of 242Nm. The gearbox offered on the variant is 6 speed manual transmission/ 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is powered by a 1493cc engine that offers 115hp of power and a torque of 250Nm. The transmission of the car is 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT.

In terms of interior, the Kia Carens offers 10.25-inch/ 8.0-inch infotainment screen on the dash. The touch panel that is offered on the vehicle gives a wide range of controls to the users. Some other important features offered are Bose 8-speaker system, multi-function steering wheel with audio controls, etc. The Kia Carens gets an option for 6-seater/ 7-seater options. The 6 seater variant will have captain seats.

When it comes to safety features, the Kia Carens will have 6 Airbags, ABS, ESC, rear parking sensors, TPMS etc as standard options.

The Kia Carens will be available in three new colour options- Silver, Brown and Blue. Keeping in mind about the excellent features offered on the vehicle, we hope that the Carens will be priced around Rs 20 lakh.