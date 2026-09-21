Kia Carens prices revised in India, Check new price

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Kia India has revised the prices for its entry-level MPV-the Kia Carens. The price hike for the Carens is applicable with immediate effect and is valid for select variants.

The base Premium (O) MT variant of the Kia Carens, across petrol and diesel powertrains, has become dearer by Rs. 10,000. With this update, the model is now priced between Rs. 11.12 lakh and Rs. 12.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Carens range is one of the few cars in India that offers a multitude of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric.

The carens sports a Kia signature tiger nose grille with silver surround accents, body colored front and rear bumper. It features halogen headlamps and taillamps, integrated rear spoiler, wheel arch and side moldings and shark fin antenna.

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Inside the cabin, the features on the Carens include flexible 6-seater (with captain seats) or 7-seater configurations with one-touch tumble and sliding/reclining second-row seats and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Roof-mounted AC vents across all three rows and a Smart Pure Air Purifier, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger with cooling function, rear sunshade curtains, ISOFIX Child Anchor, USB Type C Ports.

It also has Electric adjust outside mirror with LED turn signals and Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm features.

Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), All-wheel disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill-start assist control, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines.

The Kia Carens has an overall length of 4540 mm and width of 1800 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2780 mm.