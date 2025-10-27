Kia Carens CNG launched in India at Rs. 11.77 Lakh

Advertisement

Kia has launched a CNG variant of the Carens range in the Indian market. The new Kia Carens CNG model price starts at Rs 11.77 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered as a dealer-level fitment. It costs over a premium of Rs 77,900 over the price tag of the sole Premium (O) variant of Carens, that is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh.

The CNG kit is a government-approved kit. It can be bought from Lovato. It comes with a third-party warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres.

Advertisement

The company has not revealed the technical specifications yet. However, it is expected to be offered with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that will produce a power output of 113bhp and 144Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is the sole transmission on offer, as is a seven seat layout.

The Kia Carens CNG will be packed with features like an eight-inch touchscreen unit, 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, semi-leatherette upholstery, reverse parking camera with guidelines, six airbags, five Type-C charging ports, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and TPMS.