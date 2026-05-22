“Keralam has always been a pioneer”: First-ever AI Minister PK Kunhalikutty

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Thiruvananthapuram : In a landmark strategic pivot, the newly formed UDF government in Keralam has officially inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolio at the cabinet level, signalling a bold push to transform the state into a premier, technology-driven investment destination.

As part of a major ministerial restructuring, veteran leader PK Kunhalikutty has been appointed to helm this new department, alongside his existing responsibilities in Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology.

The integration of AI into the state’s industrial core marks a significant departure from traditional governance, aiming to harmonise administrative policy with the rapid evolution of global technology.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Kunhalikutty framed this development as the next logical step in Keralam’s long history of pioneering technology in India.

“In the technology area, Keralam has always been a pioneer. It used to be the first in taking steps. For example, KELTRON.

It was a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. So we will give priority to this [AI] department, that’s why we created the department.

Startups; we started it. It [Keralam] has not moved like many other Indian states. We want to become very, very competitive and become very investment-friendly. That is why we created this [AI] department,” Kunhalikutty added.

The Minister underscored that this shift is rooted in the necessity of constant evolution. To illustrate the state’s potential for rapid transformation, he pointed to the growth of Kochi.

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“Now, we are going to take many more steps. Industry will grow only if we give priority to technology. Technological change will always create a problem for the old ones. So we have to be very competitive and we have to give priority to technology. That is what we are going to do,” Kunhalikutty stated.

Recalling his previous tenure as industry minister in 2001, he noted that the city lacked significant IT infrastructure at the time but has since evolved into a nationally recognised technology hub.

“We have proved that. For example, Kochi, in 2001, when I became the industry minister, and our government came, Kochi did not even have a technopark or anything, not even an industry. Now that is an important hub in India.

At that time, we announced that we’ll make Kochi one of the [tech] destinations. Now we have to take a decision to make Keralam, along with the other states, very, very competitive,” Kunhalikutty said.

The state Gazette order issued on May 20 formally placed the new AI portfolio under the Industries and Commerce department. This alignment highlights the government’s core philosophy: that sustainable industrial expansion is no longer possible without deep, prioritised integration of emerging technologies.

As Keralam positions itself to attract new capital, the administration believes that prioritising AI will not only keep the state relevant in a shifting global market but will also solve the structural challenges faced by traditional industrial models.

By embedding AI into the highest levels of policy-making, Keralam aims to secure its place as a leader in India’s ongoing digital and industrial transformation.

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(ANI)