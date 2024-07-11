Kerala set to emerge as AI nerve centre of India: CM Vijayan

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Kerala is set to emerge as India’s nerve centre of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by leveraging AI tools and systems in all sectors, besides making indigenous contributions in the domain.

CM Vijayan said this while inaugurating the country’s first International Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) conclave, here, organised by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in collaboration with IBM.

“The conclave is a stepping stone towards elevating Kerala into the hub of GenAI in the country. Integrating AI into all key sectors including tourism, healthcare, education, IT and renewable energy will stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life of people,” said CM Vijayan.

“The government has identified AI as a focus sector in its new Industrial Policy. Automated warning systems using AI can be explored in saving lives from man-animal conflicts. More AI-based investments are anticipated in the state in the near future. AI can give solutions for improving irrigation, agriculture production and climate change mitigation, environmental protection and forecast adverse weather incidents,” added CM Vijayan.

Terming the conclave as a milestone event for the entire country, State Industries Minister P Rajeev said GenAI is set to revolutionise industry by enhancing efficiency and productivity.

“This conclave is a platform to explore possibilities like how GenAI can address real life challenges and expand avenues for growth, besides developing tools that can benefit various sectors through our economy and society,” said Rajeev.

Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, IBM, said the firm is focusing on how to contribute to society through GenAI.

“The conclave will showcase how we can infuse GenAI into enterprises, besides exploring how a product created in Kochi can be branded globally,” said Nirmal.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Users Can Get Up To 50GB Bonus Data With Rs 451 Postpaid Plan