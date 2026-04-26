Jyotiraditya Scindia praises Adani Foundation’s garment skills and production centre in Shivpuri, calling it a “historic initiative”

Advertisement

Shivpuri: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday termed the garment skills and production centre set up by the Adani Foundation in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh as a “historic initiative” and said rural women will be empowered.

“This is a very historic initiative. My sisters in Badarwas have immense potential. It is a historic step on our part to bring the skill akin to divine artistry that resides in them to the national stage… Through CSR by Adani Foundation, 160 machines have been launched. Moving forward, these will become 600 machines,” Scindia told ANI.

“These are machines built on foreign technology. This will enable the production of 100% modern jackets, which will be taken not only to the national level but also to the international stage… They are also being provided training in every sector… My sisters will soon transform into lakhpati didis,” he added.

Scindia inaugurated the the garment skills and production centre in Badarwas block of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh under Adani Foundation’s CSR initiative to empower women.

The garment skills and production centre will skill women in apparel production and help boost their incomes.

Speaking on the initiative, Adani Foundation CEO Abhishek Lakhtakia said the women at the Centre will use modern machines.”We will connect about 1,500 women with the Adani Vikas Kendra. The aim of the Centre is that women will sew here, sew on modern machines. They will be trained and when they make their products, garments… we will provide good market so that their income increases. If we can improve quality, bring a difference in design, and connect them to the market, income of women will increase,” Lakhtakia told ANI.

He said rise in women’s income will also help their families.

Advertisement

Project Manager Arvind Bhargava said the monthly income of women will rise due to the facility.

“In Badarwas block, over 3,500 women are engaged in tailoring and jacket-making. To provide large-scale employment, a garment skills and production centre has been established through Adani CSR, with 600 machines creating jobs for 1,200-1,400 women. Their monthly income is expected to rise, supporting the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Lakhpati Didis’. The project began with a foundation ceremony on January 9, 2025, and has been completed in record time. Today, it is being inaugurated, ensuring immediate work opportunities,” he told ANI.

Trainer Anisha Dixit says said garment skills and production centre will provide new opportunities to women in rural areas.

“This is a great opportunity, 113 women have received training, and the target for this year is to train 1,300 more. These women are capable of various work, especially tailoring, and we are enhancing their skills so they can take on better opportunities. Most come from nearby rural areas, where sewing was limited to their homes without a proper platform… They are being given opportunity here,” she said.

The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 7,071 villages across 22 states, positively impacting 9.6 million lives.

(ANI)