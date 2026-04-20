JSW Steel & POSCO Enter 50:50 Joint Venture for 6 MTPA Odisha Plant

Advertisement

JSW Steel, one of India’s top private steel makers, recently received board approval to enter into a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with South Korea’s POSCO Group. They’re doing this through Saffron Resources Private Limited, which right now is owned entirely by JSW Steel. But with the new agreement in place, Saffron Resources becomes a joint venture, split equally between JSW and POSCO. Each company gets to pick the same number of directors for the board, so governance and decisions stay balanced.

As for money—the POSCO Group is set to put in around ₹508.8 crore (subject to closing adjustments) to buy its 50% share of Saffron Resources. This investment is a key step in setting up the company’s structure. Both sides expect to close the deal and officially form the joint venture by December 31, 2026. They could push this date further, but only if both agree. Notably, the deal is being conducted as an arm’s-length transaction and does not involve related party interests.

Advertisement

The joint venture aims to establish a 6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) greenfield integrated steel plant in Odisha. They’ll use 887 acres already owned by Saffron Resources—595 acres are freehold, and another 292 acres are leasehold. The site is expected to be in the mineral-rich Keonjhar district, which should help with sourcing raw materials.

The big draw here is POSCO’s advanced technology in making high-grade automotive steel and specialized steel products. The idea is to blend POSCO’s technical know-how with JSW’s experience in the Indian market, producing premium steel to meet the growing demand in the automotive and engineering sectors—while reducing dependence on imports. This partnership actually grew out of a broader agreement last year, which also looks at working together in battery materials for EVs and using renewable energy at the facility.

In the bigger picture, this deal is a big move for both sides. POSCO is returning to Odisha about twenty years after its earlier project ran into trouble. For JSW Steel, which now has a crude steel capacity of 35.7 million tonnes a year, this project is a step toward hitting its goal of 50 million tonnes by FY31. The collaboration is also seen as a boost to “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” with ambitions to make Odisha a global hub for competitive, sustainable steel production.