JSW Begins ₹1 Lakh Cr Steel Plant on Former Posco Land

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JSW Steel is about to officially commence construction on its new 13.2 million tonnes per annum integrated greenfield steel plant at Dhinkia, near Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal will be there for the launch. They’re building this plant on a 2,958-acre site that was originally meant for Posco’s 12 mtpa steel project, which stalled nearly twenty years ago after facing strong protests over environmental concerns and land acquisition.

Initial estimates put the project cost at around ₹65,000 crore, but with increase in capacity, it’s likely to touch ₹1 trillion (₹1 lakh crore). JSW Steel is building two state-of-the-art blast furnaces at once. Through its subsidiary, JSW Utkal Steel Ltd, the company is creating a massive complex with five main components: the 13.2 mtpa steel plant, a 900 Mw captive power plant, a 10 mtpa cement grinding unit, an in-house solar unit, a captive jetty near Paradip, and two pellet plants (Pellet-I and Pellet-II). They’re also laying an iron ore slurry pipeline from the mineral-rich Keonjhar district straight to the steel site.

Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the State Industries Department, explained that JSW has actually pushed the construction schedule up by two years. The project will roll out in phases, and the long-term plan is to expand total capacity to 25 mtpa. With that scale, it’ll be the largest steel manufacturing site in Odisha, and its location near Paradip port gives it a big edge for exports.

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The progression of this project marks a major political and administrative milestone for Odisha—it finally breaks free from the problems left behind by the Posco project, which was one of India’s longest anti-land acquisition struggles. Back in 2005, Posco signed up to spend $12 billion to build on 4,000 acres in Dhinkia, Nuagaon, and Gadakujang, but years of local protests from villagers and betel vine farmers over livelihoods and land rights killed the plan. This time, Odisha’s government used the land Posco gave back and tackled things differently—sorting out compensation, relocating families to new colonies with proper infrastructure, and handling procedural hurdles like forest clearance and land transfers, all while keeping new displacement to a minimum.

And here’s an interesting turn—Posco is back in Odisha’s steel sector, through a 50:50 joint venture with Saffron Resources Pvt Ltd (a JSW subsidiary). This time, they’re planning a separate 6 mtpa greenfield integrated steel plant in Dhenkanal district.

JSW Begins ₹1 Lakh Cr Steel Plant on Former Posco Land

Meta Description (154 Characters): JSW Steel kicks off construction on its mega 13.2 MTPA greenfield plant in Odisha, utilizing the historical site originally acquired by South Korea’s Posco.