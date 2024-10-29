JSW and POSCO forge partnership to build 5 MTPA steel plant in India

Mumbai: JSW Group (JSW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea’s POSCO Group for the development of a cutting-edge, integrated steel plant in India with an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

According to JSW, the agreement establishes a framework for collaboration in steel production, battery materials, and renewable energy. This collaboration comes amid India’s strong economic growth, which has spurred steel demand at a rate exceeding GDP growth.

The rising need for steel, along with a rapid shift towards sustainable energy, creates a fertile ground for investment in both the renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

Under this MoU, JSW and POSCO will not only build a high-capacity steel plant but will also explore synergies in battery materials–essential for the fast-growing EV market–and renewable energy to sustainably power the steel plant.

The partnership leverages JSW’s expansive manufacturing network and expertise in project execution alongside POSCO’s renowned technological innovations in steel and energy.

This powerful alliance aims to deliver industry-leading solutions tailored to India’s steel and energy needs. The MoU signing ceremony, held at JSW’s corporate headquarters in Mumbai, was attended by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, POSCO Chairman Mr. Chang In-hwa, and senior officials from both organizations.

The new steel plant, with a 5 MTPA capacity, will position India as a stronger player in the global steel industry, supporting economic growth and meeting the country’s escalating steel demand.

Beyond steel, JSW and POSCO will collaborate on projects in battery materials, critical for EVs, and renewable energy to meet the plant’s captive power needs sustainably.

The collaboration not only boosts India’s steel production but also enhances economic relations between India and South Korea, advancing sustainability goals in both nations.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, said, “This MoU with POSCO marks a significant step forward in our journey to contribute to the Indian steel industry. As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India presents tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth, and our partnership with POSCO strengthens JSW’s commitment to drive that transformation.”

He added, “This JV also entails collaboration for renewable energy for a state-of-the-art integrated steel plant and for setting up an EV ecosystem in India. Together, we aim to set a benchmark in technology and sustainability that can shape the future of manufacturing in India and beyond.”

Chang In-hwa, Chairman of POSCO said, “We are delighted to strengthen our ties with JSW Group. This collaboration will contribute significantly to the economic development of Korea and India and drive our joint efforts towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable future.”

