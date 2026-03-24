JSP Doubles Capacity at Angul Complex to 12 MTPA with New BOF Commissioning

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Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) just hit a huge milestone—they wrapped up their 6 MTPA expansion at the Angul Integrated Steel Complex in Odisha. The key moment came when they activated their third Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF-3), which alone adds an impressive 3 MTPA capacity. Now, Angul’s got a total crude steel capacity of 12 MTPA, making it one of the largest single-location integrated steel complexes anywhere in India.

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The completion of this project marks the full operationalization of both BOF-2 and BOF-3. This expansion wasn’t just about furnace capacity; it included a comprehensive suite of integrated facilities such as coke ovens and a Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) complex. By locking all these units together, from upstream to downstream, the company nailed a smooth ramp-up. They managed to double the Angul plant’s output, right on schedule, without missing a beat.

Looking at the bigger picture, this win gives JSP a serious boost across the country. Now that Angul’s operating at full capacity, JSP’s total domestic crude steel capacity jumps to 15.6 MTPA, including the Raigarh facility’s 3.6 MTPA. That kind of scale doesn’t just look impressive—it’s set to power revenue growth. Ramping up production lets the company really capitalize on operating leverage and pushes capacity utilization higher, driving profits.