JLR unveils Range Rover Electric in India, Bookings open

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Tata Motors subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover () has unveiled its first fully electric model, the Range Rover Electric. The bookings for the electric SUV is now open in India.

The electric Range Rover is built at the brand’s Solihull plant in the UK. The company has been producing the Range Rover range at the same facility since 1970.

Motor and battery

The Range Rover electric is powered by a twin permanent-magnet motors, which produces about 349bhp each, and offer a combined output of up to 543bhp and 850Nm of torque. Range Rover claims that the electric SUV offers more torque than it’s other products and near-silent performance.

The electric motors are paired with a double-stacked 118.5kWh battery running on an 800-volt architecture, enabling DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes, or adding roughly 220km of range in just 10 minutes on a 350kW charger.

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Despite being an electric, the Range Rover continues to carry it’s off-road abilities with a new Integrated Traction Management system that reacts to changing surfaces within 50 milliseconds. It also has a single pedal driving mode that allows the SUV to climb slopes of up to 45 degrees. Wading depth remains rated at up to 900mm, in line with Range Rover’s usual all-terrain benchmarks.

It comes in various options of standard-wheelbase Autobiography trim or long-wheelbase SV, SV Ultra and SV Black variants. It is also offered in a curated First Edition finished in Belgravia Green, Santorini Black or Varesine Blue.

Range Rover claims a real-world range of up to 535km for the SUV against its WLTP-rated 600km figure.

Prices for the Range Rover Electric in India are yet to be announced, and the SUV will compete with fully electric luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Volvo EX90, and BMW iX in the segment.