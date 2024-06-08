Jio’s only no-daily limit plan: Get unlimited 5G data for less than Rs 300

Reliance Jio has a prepaid plan that not only offers no-daily data limit but also unlimited 5G support. And the interesting thing is this is the only prepaid plan of such kind on the telcos and is quite affordable as it is priced below Rs 300.

The plan in discussion is Rs 296 plan of Jio. It was added to the plan line up of the telecom operator a long time ago. Apart from the regular benefits of voice calling, SMS, data and other benefits the standard offered with the other plans of Jio, the no-daily limit plan also packs unlimited 5G data.

But, there is no major OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Know more details about the Rs 296 plan here.

Reliance Jio Rs 296 Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 296 prepaid plan has a validity of only 30 days. But, it comes with great benefits of unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a total of 25GB of data. The Welcome Offer is also available with this plan that has the truly unlimited 5G data offer of Jio.

Additionally, the plan offers free access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

However, remember that to use the unlimited 5G data, you need to have a 5G supported smartphone and must live in a 5G coverage area. The speed drops to 64 Kbps after the 25GB of data gets exhausted. But, you can recharge with Reliance Jio data vouchers, whose price starts at Rs 15 with which you can 1GB of data if you need more data once you exhaust the FUP (fair usage policy) limit.

With only Rs 10 per day, you can enjoy a lot of benefits with the Jio Rs 296 plan. This plan is perfect for those people who wants to stay connected to internet the whole day. You can also opt for much cheaper data plan if you want more data.