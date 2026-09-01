Jio’s Odisha Subscriber Base Reaches 1.85 Crore After July Growth

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Reliance Jio’s footprint in Odisha has continued to expand, with the telecom operator adding 3,27,034 mobile subscribers in July 2026. The latest monthly figures put Jio well ahead of its rivals in terms of subscriber additions in the state.

Jio’s mobile customer base in Odisha has now reached around 1.85 crore. That gives the company a share of more than 47.4 per cent of the state’s wireless subscriber market, which had crossed 3.9 crore connections by July.

The July figures from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) show how sharply the operators’ performances differed during the month. Airtel added 80,405 subscribers, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) increased its base by 9,667. BSNL, meanwhile, recorded a loss of 4,707 subscribers.

Jio’s growth in Odisha is also extending into the home connectivity segment. The company added about 11,000 JioAirFiber and JioFiber customers in the state during July. Its total home broadband subscriber base in Odisha has consequently moved past eight lakh.

The expansion has taken Jio’s services beyond the traditional mobile market. The operator now has wireless, wireline and fixed wireless access (FWA) offerings in the state, while its broadband network has been extended to smaller towns and villages, including rural areas.

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Jio’s current position represents a major change from where it stood when it entered Odisha. The company began commercial operations in the state in 2016. In September that year, its first month of operations, Jio had 5.8 lakh subscribers.

Ten years later, the figure has risen to around 1.85 crore. That means the operator has added nearly 1.8 crore mobile subscribers in Odisha since its launch.

The latest growth also comes as Jio continues to expand its connectivity businesses nationally. Across India, Jio added more than 24 lakh mobile subscribers in July. It also gained over five lakh home broadband customers during the month.

The company’s home broadband subscriber base nationwide has crossed three crore. In the 5G Fixed Wireless Access segment, Jio has 92.7 lakh subscribers and is the leading provider in the country.

Jio is also currently the sole provider of UBR fixed-wireless services in India.

In Odisha, the combination of rising mobile subscriptions and a growing broadband base has broadened the company’s presence considerably since its entry into the state a decade ago.