Jio’s best selling prepaid plan costs less than Rs 300, Offers 2GB data per day

Reliance Jio lists it’s prepaid recharge plan in various categories including Top Trending, Popular, Trending, best-selling plan, plans as per its data limit on it’s May Jio app and site. This helps subscribers choose the plan that they want as per their requirements.

Today, we will be talking about the best-selling prepaid recharge plan of Jio, which costs less than Rs 300. Yes, the best selling plan of Jio is priced at Rs 299 only. Let’s check out the benefits, validity and other details of the plan here.

Reliance Jio 299 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 299 prepaid plan offers customers with 2GB of high-speed Data per day for a validity of 28 days. That means the plan has a total data amount of 56GB. However, note that once the daily data limit is exhausted the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

In addition to this, the plan also has other benefits including unlimited Voice calling, which covers both Local, STD along with 100 SMS per day. Eligible Jio subscribers can avail the Jio Welcome Offer to enjoy the 5G services if they are living in the 5G affiliated area.

The plan also allows free access to Jio apps including JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

Jio also offers other 2Gb per day plans with more validity and benefits you can check them at the official Jio site or on the My Jio app.

