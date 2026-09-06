JioHotstar expands overseas, launched in three countries

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JioHotstar launches outside of India with new streaming in UK, Canada, and Singapore. All Indians living in these three nations will have access to the service that airsShows, Moviesand any sort of other entertainment type content.

As per reports, in anticipation of Bigg Boss expanding to six new languages, the platform has added multiple exclusive shows and movies set to broadcast to the international watching audience including; Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot, Prince of Mollywood, Part Timers and The Court, alongside multiple others to follow, while providing multiple movie releases throughout the year.

JioHotstar is also launching India Ka Top 1 Percent, a new game show hosted by Anil Kapoor, as well as MTV Hustle, Roadies, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Koffee with Karan.

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For movies, the platform will offer titles such as Jab We Met, 12th Fail, Dhurandhar and Chhichhore.

In the UK, JioHotstar costs £19.99 for three months and £69.99 for a yearly plan and in Canada, the quarterly plan costs CAD 19.99, while the annual plan costs CAD 49.99.

For Singapore, the plans are priced at SGD 29.98 for three months and SGD 69.98 for a year.