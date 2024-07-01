JioFiber plan with 390 days validity and its benefits

Reliance Jio’s FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) service JioFiber has a recharge plan that offers 390 days of validity. The plan comes under Rs 5000 category. If you have JioFiber connection and want to enjoy the fiber broadband connection for a long time without worrying about recharging and budget then this plan is a great deal.

It is note worthy to mention that the JioFiber annual plans comes with 30 days of additional service while the 6 months or the semi-annual plan get 15 days of free service.

Reliance Jio Rs 4788 Plan for 13 Months

The plan in talk is the entry-level annual plan from JioFiber and costs Rs 4799. The plan offers 390 days of service which equals to 13 months. This entry-level annual plan from JioFiber offers 30 Mbps of speed. If you want more speed, you can subscribe to higher-priced plans, but they will definitely cost more.

The Rs 4799 plan currently comes with 390 days of service, offers 30 Mbps of speed for both download and upload. The plan gives users 3.3TB monthly data.

One drawback of the plan is, it does not offer any OTT (over-the-top) benefits. OTT benefits are offered with plans bundling 150 Mbps speed or more with JioFiber.

You can buy the Jio plan through the company’s website or mobile app or you can visit the nearest Jio store from your home to book a connection.

Reliance Jio has expanded JioFiber in almost all parts of the country, and this has enabled Jio to become the largest FTTH service provider in the country.

Apart from Jio, Airtel and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) also offers fiber broadband service in the country.