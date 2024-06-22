JioCinema Annual Plan removed from the subscription plans, users now have two options

JioCinema has silently scrapped its annual plan meant for users in India. The annual plan by JioCinema i.e. JioCinema Premium has been canceled and this leaves the users with just two options. The two JioCinema Premium plans are Rs 29 and Rs 89 per month plans. The scrapping of the annual plan means that users have to recharge every month to enjoy their favorite shows on the platform. This development was initially reported by Telecomtalk.

Few weeks earlier, JioCinema Premium yearly plan had been cut down from Rs 1499 to Rs 599. Additionally, users got an add-on discount that brought the annual subscription to just Rs 299. However, the plan has been removed and even the FAQ section of the website does not reflect the plan. Users can still purchase the two monthly plans.

JioCinema Premium Plans

JioCinema Premium Rs 29 and Rs 89 plans are offered with the same benefits as earlier. The only difference that is between the two plans is the amount of subscriptions. The Rs 89 plan is offered with simultaneous running of content on four screens. On the other hand, the Rs 29 plan can only be run on one screen.

Both the Rs 89 and Rs 29 plans offer users to stream all premium content in highest quality i.e. 4K. The content can be streamed on any device (TV, mobile or tablet). In order to get the plan users have to buy the plan from the mobile app or the website.