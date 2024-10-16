JioBharat V3, V4 phones launched in India, know price and specifications

Reliance Jio has launched the Jio Bharat V3 and V4 phones in India and they are quite affordable. The company has launched the phones in order to upgrade the users from 2G to 4G for the first time. The device offers multiple features which include JioPay, JioTV, JioChat and much more. The price of the phone is almost 40 percent less as compared to the competitors.

The JioBharat V3, V4 phones will be available on JioMart and Amazon in India. We have mentioned the key features of the device below in detail.

JioBharat V3 and V4 will get a support for JioTV, JioCinema, JioPay as well as JioChat. Users can make UPI payments through JioPay support. The battery on the device is of 1000mAh capacity and they support 23 Indian languages.

In terms of price, the JioBharat V3 and V4 is priced at just Rs 1099. The price of the plans is quite affordable. JioBharat phone plans are affordable and this deal makes it even better for the buyers.

JioBharat V3 and V4 will be available from the manufacturer for the coming year.