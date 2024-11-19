Jio unlimited 5G upgrade voucher: Enjoy 1-year unlimited 5G upgrade for just Rs 601

Reliance Jio is ramping its service offerings with addition of new plans, vouchers and deals. The telecom operator has now added a new ‘ultimate 5G upgrade voucher’ for its subscribers. It aims to enhance users experience with new unlimited 5G data offerings.

The new 5G voucher will let users experience unlimited 5G connectivity at an affordable cost, even though they are on non-5G plan. The new ultimate 5G upgrade voucher is priced at just Rs 601.

This move follows Jio’s tariff hike on July 3, 2024, which raised the eligibility threshold for unlimited 5G access. Previously, users could activate Jio’s Welcome Offer with any plan of Rs 239 or above. After the hike, unlimited 5G benefits were restricted to plans with 2GB or more daily data, such as the Rs 349 plan.

The new upgrade plans, introduced in July, allow users on non-5G plans to unlock unlimited 5G. These include booster packs priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151. Each plan offers additional 4G data alongside unlimited 5G access. For instance, the Rs 51 plan provides 3GB of 4G data, the Rs 101 plan includes 6GB, and the Rs 151 plan offers 9GB.

Jio is marketing the Rs 601 voucher on its MyJio app as a “gift” for seamless connectivity. Users can purchase and activate it directly through the app. However, the voucher is limited to those on the Rs 299 plan or higher.

Jio has also introduced affordable standalone data-only options. The new Rs 11 plan, offering 10GB of data for one hour, is the cheapest in the lineup. It joins other options priced at Rs 49, Rs 175, Rs 219, Rs 289, and Rs 359, all of which lack voice and SMS benefits.

By introducing these true unlimited upgrade plans and standalone data options, Jio is making 5G access more affordable while providing flexibility for users to enhance their connectivity without significant cost increases.