Jio Rs 395 Plan: Is it a plan you should opt for in a long run

Reliance Jio has offered multiple prepaid plans for its users that have value for money tag. Well if you are someone who wants a plan that offers decent benefits for 84 days, you can opt for the Rs 395 plan.

Jio Rs 395 Plan details

The Reliance Jio Rs 395 Plan offers unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS, and 6GB of data for a period of 84 days. Users also get a benefit of JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV.

If you are wondering about the limited amount of data offered in the plan you will be happy to know that there is unlimited 5G benefit in the plan.

Recently Reliance Jio has launched the Jio AirFiber quarterly plan in India. This 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service from the company offers a plan validity of 3 months. Before the launch of this plan, the telecom service provider offered plans with 6 months and 12 months validity. This 3-month plan by the telecom service provider is meant for those who need a shorter duration plan.

The Jio AirFiber quarterly plan or 3 month validity plan is available in all categories and that includes 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps plans