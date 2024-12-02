Jio recharge plan under Rs 500 that offer 84 days validity and other benefits

Jio offers a recharge plan with 84-day validity but is priced under Rs 500. Following the tarrif hike all 84-day validity plans have become rather expensive. However, this plan will cost you less while offering a host of benefits, which makes it perfect for when you are low on budget.

Jio Rs 479 Recharge Plan

Jio’s affordable plan we are talking about is the Rs 479 plan.The plan offers a host of benefits including unlimited local and STD calls, and a total of 6GB high-speed internet for the entire validity period. Moreover, you get a total of 1,000 SMS balance with the plan. As mentioned above, it has a validity of 84 days. Note that the data speed reduces to 64 Kbps once the data limit is reached.

There are some free benefits offered with this plan such as free access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud. The JioCinema Premium subscription is not included in the plan benefits.

You can purchase the plan exclusively through the Jio portal or MyJio app. You won’t be able to purchase it on platforms like Paytm or PhonePe.

The Rs 479 plan is ideal for users who need a budget-friendly option to keep their number active for three months while enjoying essential benefits like unlimited calling and moderate data usage. It stands out as one of the most economical long-term validity plans in the market.

Jio also offers other 84 days plans which are priced higher than the Rs 479 plan, check them below: