Jio presents Hamleys Wonderland, India’s largest family festival by Jio

New Delhi: From December 22 to January 1, 2023, India’s largest family festival, Hamleys Wonderland TM, presented by Jio will take place at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai’s Jio World Garden.

It promises to be a thrilling experience for the whole family with more than 100 events, including rides and entertainment zones, to engage families and create holiday memories. Jio’s philosophy of making life beautiful for every Indian was kept at the forefront of the event’s design.

The spectacular is held every day, but on the 24 and 25 of December, there is a special Christmas Blast, and on the 31st of December there is a wonderful New Year’s Party.

With the Flying Santa, who will speed about the venue on his jolly sleigh and spread holiday cheer, visitors may experience the holiday charm of the city. The event’s highlight will be the Hamleys Grand Parade, and kids can meet Hamley & Hattie Bear and the Wonder Friends in the Hamleys Village, two of their favourite cartoon characters.

Children will be able to enjoy the wonders of Cloud Gaming, Artificial and Virtual Reality, and much more thanks to Jio True 5G. Specially curated stage acts will take place on the Maruti Suzuki Arena Wonder Stage. A giant Ferris wheel called Ajio Luxe Wonder Eye is a star attraction among other amazing Rides for adults (Carousel and Techno Jump) and kids (Aeroplane, Paddle Boat Pool).

It introduces the popular Peppa Pig at the Peppa Pig Play and a massive Monster Ride for the first time. Sports For All, a fully integrated digital plus on-ground multi-sport platform, also includes a 200 feet long obstacle race course that challenges players’ fitness.

It features a Carnival Game Zone presented by boAt, Hamleys Play Area, Arcade Games, Get Creative Lab, World Food Festival among other amazing entertainment avenues. A massive and fun Lego Playground and Haunted Circus will absolutely thrill all.

Topps, the American collectibles company will be hosting the finals of the TOPPS ATTAX National Championship 2022 on 30th Dec. The other activity hosted by them is ‘minute to win it’ where participants will undergo 60 second challenges to complete an activity to be gratified.

Taking place over the expansive 1.40 lakh sq.ft open space at the Jio World Garden in the heart of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), is has been instrumental in positioning BKC as the epicentre of cultural events within Mumbai by hosting some of the best, biggest and premium events in the city.

Tickets can be purchased on BookMyShow

Tickets Package as below:-

All days except special days

Early bird – Entry pass Rs 999 per person to Regular entry pass of Rs 1299 per person

Special days 24th, 25th and 31st December (Christmas Blast/ New Year’s Party)

Rs 2499 per person entry

Family of 3 (2 adults + 1 kid) – Rs 4999 for the family

Family of 4 (2 adults + 2 kids)- Rs 6999 for the family

All kids under 12 get Hamleys goody bag worth Rs 1500