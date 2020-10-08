Jio Postpaid Plus Subscribers Now To Pay Security Deposit, See Details

Bhubaneswar: The new regulatory filing on the TRAI website reveals that the Jio PostPaid Plus users now have to pay a security deposit for the monthly subscription plans.

Earlier, Jio introduced five Postpaid Plus plans for postpaid users, with unlimited talk time benefits, data roll over facility, family add-on SIM facility and international roaming options and new in-flight connectivity packs as well.

The security deposit for different plans differ from each other.

Jio website has not revealed the amount of these security deposits, but the regulatory filing gives some information in this regard.

The JioPostPaid Plus Are As Follows:

Users have to pay a security deposit of Rs. 500 for the base plan of the JioPostPaid Plus service of Rs. 399 Postpaid Plus monthly plan subscribers.

Likewise, for the Rs. 599 Postpaid Plus plan monthly subscribers will have to pay a security deposit of Rs. 750.

Similarly, the Rs. 799 plan subscribers will have to give Rs. 1,000 as security deposit, and Rs. 999 plan subscribers will need to pay Rs. 1,200 as security deposit.

The most premium Rs. 1,499 Jio Postpaid Plus plan requires the highest amount of security deposit of Rs. 1,800.